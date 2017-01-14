Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Harry Neale gives Let It Shine its lustre back

Saturday, January 14, 2017 - 09:05 pm

Let It Shine didn’t exactly dazzle audiences tonight, who complained that parts of the second episode were a little dull – but the last contestant certainly pulled things back around.

Harry Neale admitted to spending six days a week in the gym working on his physique and promised the judges to show them what lay beneath his top if they put him through to the next round.

Harry was a hit with the crowd (BBC)
Whether the panel were won over by his voice or temptation, Harry did get through, and was as good as his word.

Those were some impressive muscles.

Some were a little peeved by the attention Harry’s body got him.

Harry may have a growing fan club already.

He certainly seemed a hit with the audience.

Yep, viewers are hoping to see a lot more of Harry in future rounds.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Showbiz TV, BBC, Harry Neale, Let It Shine,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

People were loving the style more than the substance of ITV's new show Tina and Bobby

Here's what you missed as three new celebs entered the CBB house

Twitter is emotionally torn over Austin's shock CBB eviction

Mums thank Tamara Ecclestone for posting breastfeeding photo


Lifestyle

Meet the Irish fashion designers making an impact around the world

Having a magical time in Iceland - without breaking the bank

This much I know: Cormac Ó hEadhra, radio presenter

The fit foodie: Energy balls and embracing extra veggies

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 