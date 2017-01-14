Harry Neale gives Let It Shine its lustre back

Let It Shine didn’t exactly dazzle audiences tonight, who complained that parts of the second episode were a little dull – but the last contestant certainly pulled things back around.

Harry Neale admitted to spending six days a week in the gym working on his physique and promised the judges to show them what lay beneath his top if they put him through to the next round.

Harry was a hit with the crowd (BBC) Whether the panel were won over by his voice or temptation, Harry did get through, and was as good as his word.

Those were some impressive muscles.

Some were a little peeved by the attention Harry’s body got him.

Muscle size is inversely proportional to how appealing the personality is. Fact. #letitshine — Curious Iguana (@curiousiguana) January 14, 2017

He's physically overdeveloped. He has an illness. Stop cheering. #letitshine — Sam Pamphilon (@SamPamphilon) January 14, 2017

Harry may have a growing fan club already.

He certainly seemed a hit with the audience.

So glad Harry got through.... The stripping off was pretty good too...💪💪💪💪💪💜#LetItShine — Tania (@taniasnden) January 14, 2017

Yep, viewers are hoping to see a lot more of Harry in future rounds.