Harrison Ford channelled his inner Hollywood hero to rescue woman from US car crash

Actor Harrison Ford rushed to the scene of a car accident over the weekend, writes Denise O'Donoghue.

He was in Santa Paula when he went to help at the scene of a rollover accident on Sunday, US police said.

The incident took place around 11am when a car rolled over off a highway and hit a tree.

Ford was in the area with a friend at the time. The crash scene is near the Santa Paula Airport and Ford had reportedly been at the airport earlier in the day, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

"He acted as a good Samaritan, just like everybody else, and tried to help before emergency services arrived," Senior Officer Matt Alonzo, of the Santa Paula Police Department told the VC Star.

Ford joined others to help a 63-year-old woman, the sole occupant of the car, out of the vehicle. She escaped with minor injuries.

Ford checked on woman's welfare before leaving the scene, Officer Tom Kirkland, a spokesman for the CHP in Ventura, said.