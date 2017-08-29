Hadid sisters confirm they are returning to Victoria's Secret show

Sisters Gigi and Bella Hadid have confirmed they are both returning to the Victoria's Secret show this year.

Rumours were circulating that the sisters may not have been asked to return to the catwalk after other Victoria Secret models shared numerous pictures from fittings but there was no sign of the Hadid sisters.

Zayn Malik's girlfriend took to Instagram last night to confirm she is indeed returning to the show which is rumoured to be in Shanghai this year.

Announcing the news that she would return for a third show Gigi wrote:

"Forever and ever and ever a dream come true to be asked back to the VS Show."

She also thanked show bosses for giving her the opportunity again.

Her sister Bella also confirmed the news on the social media account stating she was humbled and couldn't wait for "another incredible experience."

Hailey Baldwin is also set to make her debut.

The catwalk extravaganza is the most watched fashion event of the year with around $12 million spent on putting the show together.

A date has yet to be announced but the show usually takes place mid November and is then aired on tv in early December.

The models are always accompanied by a huge performer with Justin Bieber being tipped to take to the catwalk again after a number of Victoria's Secret models featured in a music video for his latest hit 2U with David Guetta.