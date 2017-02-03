Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop website advises women: Burn your bras

Friday, February 03, 2017 - 03:05 pm

Hollywood star Gwyneth Paltrow’s website is offering women tips on how to erase bad memories of ex lovers – burn your bra in a fire ritual.

Life and relationship expert Suzannah Galland, who is featured in this week’s instalment, says that lingerie can carry the “negative energy and memories of past flames”.

And in a piece on the lifestyle website she advises women to have a “bra burning cleansing ritual”.

It is important to “let go of the old – even if we know it makes us look fantastic — and make room for the new,” she writes, adding: “A fire ritual can help release memories of past lovers.”

The step-by-step guide tells women to “find a safe place” to light a fire”, adding: “Why not invite a few close friends to join you, too?” From there, you are urged to “write out a few words, or recite a prayer to help release and forgive”.

Throw the lingerie into the fire “one piece at a time” and “watch intently as the pieces burn”, while knowing that your past is “recycling into the ethers, liberating your future”, it says.

Gwyneth recently revealed how she was more focused on the website, Goop, than her acting career.

The Oscar-winning star said she had “never felt so professionally fulfilled” working on the weekly publication and it was taking up the vast majority of her work.

Eye-catching recommendations in the past have included a range of sex toys, including a £10,000 24-carat gold-plated dildo, and a review of a book by a Buddhist monk praised for its “ability to demystify mindfulness”.

