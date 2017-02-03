Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop website advises women: Burn your bras

Hollywood star Gwyneth Paltrow’s website is offering women tips on how to erase bad memories of ex lovers – burn your bra in a fire ritual.

Life and relationship expert Suzannah Galland, who is featured in this week’s instalment, says that lingerie can carry the “negative energy and memories of past flames”.

And in a piece on the lifestyle website she advises women to have a “bra burning cleansing ritual”.

Gwyneth Paltrow (Ian West/PA) It is important to “let go of the old – even if we know it makes us look fantastic — and make room for the new,” she writes, adding: “A fire ritual can help release memories of past lovers.”

The step-by-step guide tells women to “find a safe place” to light a fire”, adding: “Why not invite a few close friends to join you, too?” From there, you are urged to “write out a few words, or recite a prayer to help release and forgive”.

Throw the lingerie into the fire “one piece at a time” and “watch intently as the pieces burn”, while knowing that your past is “recycling into the ethers, liberating your future”, it says.

Gwyneth Paltrow (Ian West/PA) Gwyneth recently revealed how she was more focused on the website, Goop, than her acting career.

The Oscar-winning star said she had “never felt so professionally fulfilled” working on the weekly publication and it was taking up the vast majority of her work.

Eye-catching recommendations in the past have included a range of sex toys, including a £10,000 24-carat gold-plated dildo, and a review of a book by a Buddhist monk praised for its “ability to demystify mindfulness”.