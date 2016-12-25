Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Guess who the latest person to join Celebrity Big Brother might be?

Sunday, December 25, 2016 - 06:43 pm

Less than two weeks to go and the rumours are closing in for who is lined up to join the Celebrity Big Brother house.

And the latest name on the grapevine is footballer Jamie O’Hara.

According to The Sun, the 30-year-old made the decision following his divorce from model Danielle Lloyd – also a former CBB housemate.

Family goals ❤️❤️❤️❤️ #boys #lads #bestmates

A photo posted by Jamie Ohara (@jamie.ohara) on

Married in 2012, the pair have two children together: Archie and Harry.

While he is still recovering from injuries, The Sun adds that if Jamie is to join the house in January, it will make him the first active footballer to take part in the Channel 5 show.

Meanwhile, the paper also reports that model Suzy Cortez – aka Brazil’s official Miss BumBum – had been lined up for a place, but turned it down due to other work offers.

But she still seems pretty keen to take part in the show eventually, saying: “I hope they will let me do next year instead.”

Celebrity Big Brother, Channel 5, Danielle Lloyd, Football, Jamie O'Hara

