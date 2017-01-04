Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Guess which movies are up for best screenplay of the year awards

Wednesday, January 04, 2017 - 09:16 pm

Already tipped for Golden Globes and possible Oscars, Moonlight, La La Land and Manchester By The Sea have been nominated for prestigious Writers Guild Award nominations.

The recognition was given to the films’ writers who are now head-to-head for the title of best original screenplay of the year.

The full selection includes: Kenneth Lonergan’s script for Manchester By The Sea, Barry Jenkins’ Moonlight, Damien Chazelle’s La La Land, Taylor Sheridan’s Hell or High Water and Jeff Nichols’ Loving.

Among its other categories the WGA also nominated contenders for best adapted screenplay, including Eric Heisserer’s Arrival, August Wilson’s Fences, Allison Schroeder and Thoedore Melfi’s Hidden Figures, Tom Ford’s Nocturnal Animals and – more unexpectedly – Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick’s twisted superhero movie, Deadpool.

Meanwhile, Author: The JT LeRoy Story by Jeff Feuerzeig, Command And Control by Robert Kenner and Eric Schlosser from a story Brian Pearle and Kim Roberts, and Zero Days, by Alex Gibney all secured nominations for best documentary screenplay

The WGA will announce the winners at its 69th annual awards event on February 19 in simultaneous ceremonies in New York and Los Angeles.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Showbiz Movies, Awards, Deadpool, La La Land, Manchester By The Sea, Moonlight, Nominations, Screenplay, Writers Guild,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Michelle Williams stuns as she picks up major prize amid Oscars buzz

Kim Kardashian continues social media comeback with super-sweet family video

The Founder Trailer- Michael Keaton invented McDonalds

Fawlty Towers voted British comedians' favourite sitcom


Lifestyle

Ireland's successful local food heroes continue to work hard to grow their businesses

What happens when your name and identity clash

Meet two of 2017’s ‘Operation Transformation’ leaders

Ten of the best events around Europe for fans of classical music and opera

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 04, 2017

    • 6
    • 10
    • 19
    • 21
    • 43
    • 44
    • 3

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 