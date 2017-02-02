Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Grey's Anatomy star Jesse Williams urges Americans to 'use their voices' under Donald Trump's presidency

Thursday, February 02, 2017 - 06:38 am

Grey’s Anatomy star Jesse Williams urged people to use their voices following President Donald Trump’s rise to power.

The American actor and activist said he was not in the US for Trump’s inauguration ceremony but described the women’s march in Washington as “terrific”.

“Use your voices, that’s why you have them,” he said.

Jesse hit the headlines last year after launching a rousing speech about racial injustice at the BET Awards.

It prompted Samuel L Jackson to describe him as “the closest thing I’ve heard to a 1960s activist”.

Jesse, 35, received a standing ovation after he called for an end to police brutality against black people and white appropriation of black culture.

“A system built to impoverish, divide and destroy us cannot stand if we do,” he said at the time.

Jesse, who plays doctor Jackson Avery on Grey’s Anatomy, said viewers continued to watch the hospital drama in its 13th series because they were “invested” in the characters.

“You attach yourself to things that you know,” he said.

“When you’ve been with us for that long, you’ve invested this time and energy, you kind of want to see it pay off.

“They bet ‘are they going to get together? I feel like something’s building. I want to see if I’m right’.

“It’s a bit like gambling. Our viewers are gambling addicts and they should seek treatment.”

Grey’s Anatomy returns to Sky Living on February 16 at 9pm.

