Grenfell Tower single set for a second week at UK number one

Simon Cowell’s Grenfell Tower charity single is on course to top the chart for the second week.

The reworking of Bridge Over Troubled Water – performed by Artists For Grenfell – is over 13,000 downloads and streaming equivalent sales ahead of its closest competition at the midweek stage.

Featuring stars including Robbie Williams, Roger Daltrey, Rita Ora, Stormzy and Leona Lewis, the song shifted more copies in its first day on sale than any other track has this decade, said the Official Charts Company.

If you didn’t get the chance to see it or are in another country you can watch it here: https://t.co/9lmOz7dzzB — Simon Cowell (@SimonCowell) June 21, 2017

The Simon & Garfunkel cover topped the Official Singles Chart last Friday after being released just two days earlier.

It is followed by Despacito (Remix) by Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft Justin Bieber and Wild Thoughts, by DJ Khaled ft Rihanna & Bryson Tiller.

Currently in fourth place is another charity single, Smile For Bradley, a cover of Charlie Chaplin’s Smile, performed by North East duo Liv’n’G.

Proceeds from the song’s release will go to the foundation set up in honour of terminally ill six-year-old Bradley Lowery.

Strip That Down by One Direction heartthrob Liam Payne ft Quavo rounds out the top five.

In the album chart, acts who performed at Glastonbury are set to dominate.

Radiohead, who headlined the Pyramid Stage on Friday, are currently leading at number one with a 20th anniversary reissue of their OK Computer album, one of three of their records back in the Top 100 midweek.

Saturday headliners Foo Fighters are set to leap back into the Top 10 with their Greatest Hits album – a surge of 285% sees Dave Grohl and co rocket 38 places to number seven.

The Bee Gees’ new greatest hits album Timeless is on course to enter at 25, following Barry Gibb’s slot.

Thom Yorke of Radiohead performs on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury Festival (Yui Mok/PA)

The xx’s latest record I See You has vaulted back into the Top 40 at 29, and Stormzy’s Gang Signs & Prayer has jumped six spots to 40.

Ed Sheeran, who closed the festival on Sunday, has all three of his albums in the Top 40 – his latest ÷ is at three, x is at 17 and + at 27.