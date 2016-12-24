Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Grantchester may be grisly, but it's perfect Christmas Eve viewing

Saturday, December 24, 2016 - 08:48 am

A wedding day murder, a Christmas baby and a snowy landscape add up to the perfect festive Grantchester visit, according to the programme’s stars.

The 1950s-set drama airs tonight and Robson Green, who stars as Detective Inspector Geordie Keating, has promised that it will be ideal viewing for curling up on the sofa ahead of the festivities.

He said: “The Christmas special was a joy, beautifully written, has all the ingredients for the event, and I defy anyone not to cry in the places where you’re meant to cry, laugh where you’re meant to laugh, it’s a joy.

It’s the Grantchester Christmas special (ITV)
“This is my happy place, sometimes you just do a job for fun.”

The episode features Geordie and clergyman sidekick Sidney Chambers (James Norton) investigating the disappearance of a groom on his big day, who later turns up dead with the wedding rings in his mouth.

Meanwhile, during the snowy lead up to Christmas, Sidney is trying and failing to save pregnant Amanda Hopkins (Morven Christie) from the ire of her father – but will the baby arrive before he can help her?

Grantchester airs tonight on ITV at 9pm.

