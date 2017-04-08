Graham Norton revealed how to do the perfect Michael Caine impression

Michael Caine is one of Hollywood's heavyweights with one of the most distinctive voices in the industry.

Last night the 84-year-old was on the Graham Norton Show and impressions of his voice were inevitably discussed.

Many people have done impressions of Caine over the years - some good, some bad.

But Graham Norton revealed a trick that would allow anyone to do a perfect Michael Caine impression.

"You say 'my cocaine', like the drug, but loud."

Simple.

Caine had heard of the trick before, but he did mention a time someone misheard his name in a similar vein with hilarious results.

Caine also revealed that Tom Hanks does the best impression of him, but we feel Steve Coogan and Rob Brydon are unrivalled with their Michael Caine impressions.