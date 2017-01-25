Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Graham Norton really wishes he hadn't forgotten his mother in his NTAs speech

Wednesday, January 25, 2017 - 11:22 pm

Graham Norton has joked his National Television Awards prize will “turn to hell” after he forgot to thank his mother while on stage.

The host of The Graham Norton Show, which has been running for 10 years, picked up the special recognition prize for his years of service to broadcasting.

Accepting the award from actor Hugh Bonneville, a teary Graham said: “Look I know, I know, I know, this is a sort of NTAs pity party because it’s the only way I can get one of these over Ant and Dec.

Graham Norton (Ian West/PA)
“I feel so old, I feel like the NTAs have invited me to my own funeral. Turns out it was great – Will Smith and my mother were there and Dolly and Hugh – thank you so much to the NTAs for this, I don’t quite know what to say because legions of people have worked on the show over the years.”

The star also thanked his management and a close trio of friends for supporting him throughout his career – but realised while walking off stage he had omitted his mother.

He said backstage: “This lovely award will turn to hell because as I was walking off I thought, ‘Oh my God I forgot to thank my mother’, so what I need to be doing is phone her and build some bridges.”

Graham’s mother, Rhoda, said 1990s sitcom Father Ted, his first major TV role, was the platform that gave him his break, and that “he was always trying to make people laugh” as a child.

She added: “I think he’ll be thrilled to win this award, and really shocked.”

She was part of a tribute video for Graham that included messages from stars including Dame Judi Dench and Dolly Parton and the host added: “I’ve never seen her on the telly and I’m gutted I didn’t say thank you to her.”

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Showbiz TV, Graham Norton, National Television Award, NTAs,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Stars line up to pay tribute to Graham Norton as he scoops special NTAs prize

Here is a full list of winners from the National Television Awards

Bake Off's Mary Berry says she and Paul Hollywood are still 'great friends'

EastEnders star Lacey Turner reveals secret to her National Television Award win


Lifestyle

Live music review: Black Sabbath

Dark days can be a piece of cake for Eva Lawes

Making cents: Shopping around is still the best way to save some cash

Hypnobirthing goes mainstream

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 