Graham Norton Friday night’s line-up is 'sick boy’

Thursday, January 26, 2017 - 03:27 pm

Graham Norton has something a little different planned for this week’s show.

Instead of the usual, actor - actor - comedian - musician combination, the chat show will host the stars of Trainspotting 2.

Sitting on the red couch will be Ewan McGregor, Jonny Lee Miller, Robert Carlyle, Ewen Bremner and their Oscar-winning director Danny Boyle.

The group will be chatting all things the first movie, as well as giving us an insight into the upcoming sequel which is set 20 years after the previous film.

It begins with Mark Renton (Ewan McGregor) returning to Scotland to make amends with his friends, Daniel "Spud" Murphy (Ewen Bremner) and Simon "Sick Boy" Williamson (Jonny Lee Miller), whilst avoiding the psychopathic Francis "Franco" Begbie (Robert Carlyle), who has recently been released from prison.

Choose Life. Choose The Graham Norton Show.

