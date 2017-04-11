Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Gordon Ramsay doesn’t allow his children sit in first class with him and here’s why

Tuesday, April 11, 2017 - 04:51 pm

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay has revealed that he doesn’t allow his children to sit in first class with him while they are on holidays.

Speaking to the Telegraph, Ramsay said that they “haven’t worked anywhere near hard enough to afford the luxury”.

He even warns the air hostess not to let them anywhere near him on the plane as he wants to sleep.

"Make sure those little f***ers don’t come anywhere near us, I want to sleep on this plane.

"I worked my f***ing arse off to sit that close to the pilot and you appreciate it more when you’ve grafted for it.”

Watch out @breadstreetkitchendubai Tilly & the Ramsay bunch are coming..... @atlantisthepalm

A post shared by Gordon Ramsay (@gordongram) on

In the same interview he also expressed that he won’t be passing his fortune down to his four children, Matilda, 15, Jack and Holly, both 17, and 18-year-old Megan.

“It’s is definitely not going to them, and that’s not in a mean way; it’s to not spoil them”.

They will all get a 25% deposit on a flat, but he and his wife Tana have agreed that they will never buy their kids a property of their own, even though he earned $54million last year alone.

“[Money’s] not number one objective, and that’s reflected in the way the kids are brought up”.

