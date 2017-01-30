Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Gordon Ramsay branching out as entertainment host and documentary star

Monday, January 30, 2017 - 05:10 pm

Gordon Ramsay has signed a three-programme deal with ITV, including a starring role as a host on the broadcaster’s new late-night entertainment series The Nightly Show.

The TV chef will also star in a new daytime cookery competition show, Culinary Genius, and front a “hard-hitting” prime-time documentary series.

Gordon, 50, said: “We’re reaching audiences on every level with this one, and I’m really excited to work on three completely different formats with ITV.”

Gordon Ramsay (Adam Davy/PA)
Culinary Genius combines food with game-show elements as nine amateur cooks compete for a cash prize across a range of challenges.

The daily programme – which will have a four-week run later in 2017 – will involve Gordon as the guest chef in the first week of the series.

His production company, Studio Ramsay, will produce both Culinary Genius and the documentary series.

The TV foodie’s role fronting ITV’s new Nightly Show – set to air over eight weeks in the channel’s 10pm slot – makes him the second guest host, alongside David Walliams, to be confirmed. Other star presenters will be announced later.

Gordon Ramsay (Ian West/PA)
Over the years, Gordon has produced and starred in a litany of programmes for Channel 4, including Ramsay’s Kitchen Nightmares and The F Word.

He also created and starred in ITV cookery competition Hell’s Kitchen more than a decade ago.

ITV’s director of television Kevin Lygo said: “Gordon is not only a world class chef but a world class TV presenter. It’s a great thing to have him back where it all started, with some brand new shows.

“He’s an irrepressible talent and we are really looking forward to his return to ITV in 2017.”

