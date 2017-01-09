Golden Globes pay tribute to Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds

The 74th Golden Globes ceremony offered a moving tribute to the late Carrie Fisher and her mother Debbie Reynolds just weeks after their deaths.

The actresses were buried together last week during a private family service at Forest Lawn Memorial Park-Hollywood Hills following their deaths just a day apart.

The awards ceremony played clips of the two from their most well-known parts as well as family footage.

Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher (Vince Bucci/AP/PA) Debbie’s son and Carrie’s brother, Todd, thanked the awards for their tribute on Twitter, writing: “Thank you @goldenglobes for taking a moment and honouring my girls.”

Talking backstage, British actor Tom Hiddleston hailed Carrie as a “fighter”, adding that she was a “force for life”.

Tom said: “Carrie Fisher was such a fighter. I spent one evening with her in Washington last summer at the White House Correspondents’ dinner as a guest of the Guardian newspaper.

“She had this indomitable spirit that was bigger than the occasion. She was such a force for life.

Tom Hiddleston (Jordan Strauss/AP/PA) “I think if we can take anything, a lesson from her, it’s to live as fully as we can, to embrace our weaknesses and that very act makes them become strengths.

“She was so funny… she was looking after her dog Gary and I (was) looking after his rubber duck which was a rubber duck of Princess Leia.”

Meryl Streep also referenced Carrie at the end of her speech as she collected the Cecil B DeMille award.

She ended with a quote that her friend had said to her.

“Take your broken heart, make it into art. Thank you my friend,” Meryl said.