Golden Globes offer moving tribute to Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds

Monday, January 09, 2017 - 02:56 am

The 74th Golden Globes ceremony offered a moving tribute to the late Carrie Fisher and her mother Debbie Reynolds just weeks after their deaths.

The actresses were buried together earlier this week during a private family service at Forest Lawn Memorial Park-Hollywood Hills following their deaths just a day apart.

The awards ceremony played clips of the two from their most well-known parts as well as family footage.

Debbie’s son and Carrie’s brother, Todd, thanked the awards for their tribute.

Carrie, who shot to fame as Princess Leia in Star Wars, died on December 27 aged 60 after suffering a heart attack on a flight from London to Los Angeles four days earlier.

Singin’ In The Rain star Debbie died aged 84 following a suspected stroke, a day after her daughter’s death.

