Golden Globes a family affair as stars invite siblings and parents

The 74th Golden Globes seem to be a family affair as stars invited their sisters, brothers and parents to the ceremony.

Emma Stone, nominated for Best Actress for her role in La La Land, brought her brother along to the event.

(Golden Globe/Twitter) Not to be beaten, Mr Robot star Rami Malek invited his sister – a doctor – who he credited with helping him deal with the psychological parts of his hit show.

this is so pure EMMY AWARD WINNER RAMI MALEK IS SO PROUD OF HIS SISTER pic.twitter.com/xks8iEdGMN — sapphic lily (@cIizzies) January 9, 2017

Jane The Virgin star Gina Rodriguez brought her sister along too.

With my big sister Rebecca. I truly have the most incredible family and I am forever grateful for them. pic.twitter.com/XVohkfp8VB — Gina Rodriguez (@HereIsGina) January 8, 2017

And of course the Stallone sisters were out on show as this year’s Miss Golden Globes.

Stallone sisters (Jordan Strauss/AP) Cutest of them all, British-American actress and model Lily Collins took her mum.