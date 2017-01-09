Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Golden Globes a family affair as stars invite siblings and parents

Monday, January 09, 2017 - 01:17 am

The 74th Golden Globes seem to be a family affair as stars invited their sisters, brothers and parents to the ceremony.

Emma Stone, nominated for Best Actress for her role in La La Land, brought her brother along to the event.

(Golden Globe/Twitter)
Not to be beaten, Mr Robot star Rami Malek invited his sister – a doctor – who he credited with helping him deal with the psychological parts of his hit show.

Jane The Virgin star Gina Rodriguez brought her sister along too.

And of course the Stallone sisters were out on show as this year’s Miss Golden Globes.

Stallone sisters (Jordan Strauss/AP)
Cutest of them all, British-American actress and model Lily Collins took her mum.

My date...

A photo posted by Lily Collins (@lilyjcollins) on

