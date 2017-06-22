Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Glastonbury goers attempt to make the world’s biggest human peace sign

Thursday, June 22, 2017 - 03:52 pm

Thousands of Glastonbury concert goers have teamed up to take part the creation of the world’s largest peace sign.

The event, named Peace on the Farm, is all in aid of spreading love and unity after the recent terror attacks in the UK.

“They’d like you to stand together and feel the love, light and joy of being united amongst the free thinkers, to show we are in this together and we all have a voice,” said Glasto in a statement.

Early arrivals headed straight to the Stone Circle in the Kings Meadow from 12pm to take part in the record-breaking stunt.

Festival bosses are currently awaiting confirmation on whether the record was successfully broken.

In 2009, 5,814 people stood together to form the largest human peace sign at the Ithaca Festival in New York.

The festival officially kicks off tomorrow night with headliners, Radiohead.

