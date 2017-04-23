Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Glastonbury fans frustrated by failed online bids to secure tickets

Sunday, April 23, 2017 - 12:11 pm

Music fans have vented their frustration as they struggled to buy resale tickets to Glastonbury Festival online.

The last tickets to the three-day event at Worthy Farm in Somerset in June sold out in 20 minutes as people flooded the website to secure a place to see artists including Radiohead, Katy Perry and Ed Sheeran.

Thom Yorke of Radiohead (David Jense/PA)
Thom Yorke of Radiohead (David Jensen/PA)

Those who were unsuccessful criticised seetickets.com, the official seller.

However, those who were successful celebrated their achievement, with one lucky festivalgoer writing:

The festival confirmed the event is now sold out.

The festival takes place June 23-25.

