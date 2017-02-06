Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Gisele posts the sweetest message to hubby Tom Brady after Super Bowl victory

Monday, February 06, 2017 - 05:31 pm

Gisele Bundchen has shared an adorable image of her and husband Tom Brady as she congratulated him on the Super Bowl.

The sweet picture on Instagram shows the couple sharing a tender moment after the quarterback led the New England Patriots to victory.

Catwalk queen Gisele wrote: “Wonderful things come to those who work hard with focus, tireless dedication and who never stop believing.

“Forever grateful for this moment. Congratulations my love!!”

She added the hashtags: “#neverstopbeliving #lovemovesmointains #dedication #family #thankyouGod.”

Before the Super Bowl the model also shared a picture of the couple’s daughter in a shirt supporting her sports star dad.

Bom dia! Game day! #superbowl #daddyslittlegirl ✨❤️✨🏈

A photo posted by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) on

Gisele and Tom tied the knot in 2009 and have two children together.

