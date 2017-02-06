Gisele posts the sweetest message to hubby Tom Brady after Super Bowl victory

Gisele Bundchen has shared an adorable image of her and husband Tom Brady as she congratulated him on the Super Bowl.
The sweet picture on Instagram shows the couple sharing a tender moment after the quarterback led the New England Patriots to victory.
Wonderful things come to those who work hard with focus, tireless dedication and who never stop believing. Forever grateful for this moment. Congratulations my love!!#neverstopbeliving #lovemovesmountains #dedication #family #thankyouGod ✨🙏✨Coisas maravilhosas acontecem para aqueles que trabalham duro, com foco, dedicação incansável, e que nunca deixam de acreditar. Para sempre grata por este momento. Parabéns meu amor!! #nuncaparedeacreditar #oamormovemontanhas #dedicação #família #obrigadaDeus
Catwalk queen Gisele wrote: “Wonderful things come to those who work hard with focus, tireless dedication and who never stop believing.
“Forever grateful for this moment. Congratulations my love!!”
She added the hashtags: “#neverstopbeliving #lovemovesmointains #dedication #family #thankyouGod.”
Before the Super Bowl the model also shared a picture of the couple’s daughter in a shirt supporting her sports star dad.
Gisele and Tom tied the knot in 2009 and have two children together.