Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Gimmick-free Des Cahill a hit with DWTS judges

Sunday, February 05, 2017 - 07:09 pm

Des Cahill cut out the gimmicks and concentrated on the dancing on tonight's Dancing With The Stars - and it paid off with the judges.

Dancing a tango with partner Karen, this was a dressed-down Des who had clearly been paying attention in dance class this week.

The duo brought the drama with lots of significant looks across the floor - and some slaps too:

There were thumbs-up on twitter.

The judges liked that he cut out the gimmicks in favour of more proper dancing this week and gave Des and Karen a respectable 18 points...

...but it was a bit 'walk around-y' for some people's tastes:

What did you think?

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Dancing With The Stars

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

La La Land wins another major Hollywood gong in its bid for Oscar glory

Why Beyonce’s Superbowl half-time performances will never be beaten

Celebs set to make their debut on The Jump

Amy Adams accepted Oscars snub 'with grace', says Arrival director


Lifestyle

Design/life: Gráinne Weber, Architect

How Charlotte Tilbury created a make up empire

The fit foodie: Green smoothies, roasted kale and cous-cous salad

A visit to Lapland is hard to beat as the ultimate family trip

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 