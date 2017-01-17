Gigi Hadid sparks engagement rumours as she wears ring on THAT finger

Weeks ago, Gigi Hadid made headlines when she reportedly turned down boyfriend Zayn Malik’s proposal.

But now speculation is rife once again that the celebrity couple are taking their relationship to the next step as the model has been pictured out with a band around the ring finger of her left hand.

Gigi, 21, was heading back to her New York apartment when she was caught on camera, the item of jewellery clearly in place.

Gigi Hadid with a band on the ring finger of her left hand (Startraks Photo/REX/Shutterstock) However, it appeared to be a rather plain band rather than the usual diamond-topped piece, leading many to be slightly confused over her choice to wear it on her ring finger.

Gigi and former One Direction hunk Zayn, 24, have been an item for around a year, after getting together following the breakdown of his engagement to Little Mix star Perrie Edwards.

oldie but a goodie .. my handsome 😍!! missing you already X A photo posted by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on Oct 25, 2016 at 2:41am PDT

And, although they’ve been a pretty strong couple for a long time, recent reports suggested Gigi rejected Zayn when he asked her to marry her.

According to a source close to the pair, Gigi “doesn’t feel ready to tie the knot, so she turned him down”.

A photo posted by Zayn Malik (@zayn) on Jan 3, 2017 at 2:58pm PST

We guess Gigi and Zayn – who are never shy about sharing loved-up snaps on social media – are going to keep us all guessing for a while longer.