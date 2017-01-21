Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Geri Horner welcomes a baby boy!

Saturday, January 21, 2017 - 02:16 pm

Former Spice Girl Geri Horner has given birth to a baby boy.

The 44-year-old, who was known as Ginger Spice in the girl band, took to Twitter almost straight away to share the happy news after giving birth on Saturday morning.

She posted: “Christian and I are delighted to announce our baby boy was born this morning weighing 7lbs 8oz.”

The news comes less than a day after Geri posted a picture of herself and her baby bump on Instagram, with the simple message “Hello.”

Hello. ❤

A photo posted by Geri Horner (@therealgerihalliwell) on

While it is Geri’s second child, following the birth of her daughter Bluebell Madonna in 2006, it is her first with husband Christian Horner, who she married in 2015.

It appears that the new member of the family also shares his birthday with Geri’s former bandmate Emma Bunton.

Hours earlier, Geri posted a picture of the pair in their Spice Girl days in a special happy birthday tribute.

Emma, who was Baby Spice in the band, responded with the Tweet: “Amazing news, so happy! #birthdaytwins #birthdaymade love you all. Xxx”

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Showbiz Music, Showbiz UK, Christian Horner, Emma Bunton, Geri Halliwell, Geri Horner, Spice Girls,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Film premiere cancelled after complaints following dog video

See which stars have promised to attend anti-Trump Women's Marches today

Chloe Ferry evicted from Celebrity Big Brother house

Ben Fogle surprised a lot of people on Lip Sync Battle with a Miley Cyrus rendition


Lifestyle

Go from fatigued to fit with this quick workout

A look back at the inauspicious inaugurations in US history

Ian McKellen it's all about pleasing your parents

Time to indulge in a soak

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 