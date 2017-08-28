Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Geri Horner shares video of cut face after being attacked by cat

Monday, August 28, 2017 - 09:40 am

Geri Horner is worried she will look a bit battered and bloodied on This Morning’s sofa after a run-in with a cat.

The former Spice Girl – who will guest present the daytime programme on Monday – shared a video on Instagram showing herself with a scratched face.

She told her 463,000 followers on the site: “WARNING. AVOID TALLULA!

“I don’t love her anymore. Watch the 3 clips why.

“Will it heal by Monday ? I’m going to be presenting @thismorning.”

The first clip shows Horner with a scratched lip and chin, as she worries about whether she will have healed by Monday.

A child, presumably the star’s 11-year-old daughter Bluebell can be heard assuring her: “You will be fine. Just put some tissue on it.”

Another piece of footage shows the singer trying to coax a cat out from under a bed.

Horner, 45, previously said she “can’t wait” for her stint on the programme.


