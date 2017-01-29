Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Geri Horner: Baby number two is an absolute gift

Sunday, January 29, 2017 - 04:25 pm

Geri Horner has said she feels “incredibly lucky” to have conceived naturally at the age of 44.

The Spice Girl and her husband Christian Horner welcomed their new arrival – son Montague George Hector Horner – earlier this month.

Geri, already mum to 10-year-old daughter Bluebell from a previous relationship, told The Times: “I feel incredibly lucky to have conceived naturally at my age, 44. I see it as a miracle.

“Trust me, I can still moan like the rest them but, equally, I remind myself every day that this is an absolute gift.”

The singer said she felt the strain on her ligaments and pelvis this time around, as Montague was quite a heavy baby.

Former Spice Girl @GeriHalliwell tells us about pregnancy at 44, and how yoga got her through it… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…

A photo posted by Geri Horner (@therealgerihalliwell) on

“At first it was also hurting my back a bit, so I found Iyengar yoga, which I have practised for several years, to be really helpful,” she said.

