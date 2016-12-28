Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Georgia May Foote confirms new romance with sweet snap

Wednesday, December 28, 2016 - 12:16 pm

Georgia May Foote has appeared to confirm she is dating model George Alsford, after sharing a snap of them puckering up at Christmas.

The pair are seen smiling coyly at each other as they lean in for a sweet smooch during their festive celebration.

My fave xmas prezzie... 💜 @georgealsford

A photo posted by Georgia May Foote (@georgiamay112) on

Georgia captioned the photo: “My fave xmas prezzie…”. Too cute!

It seems the former Coronation Street star has definitely moved on from her former beau, Strictly Come Dancing’s Giovanni Pernice, from whom she split earlier this year.

George and Georgia were first linked in October but have kept pretty quiet about whether they are an item.

However, the actress recently seemed to be hinting that they were stepping out, when she shared a photo of them covered in toothpaste.

Think i lost that toothpaste fight @georgealsford #smurflife #itstained #imbluedabadeedabudii

A photo posted by Georgia May Foote (@georgiamay112) on

She wrote: “Think i lost that toothpaste fight @georgealsford #smurflife #itstained #imbluedabadeedabudii.”

