George RR Martin has written a Game Of Thrones prequel...sort of

Calm down, it isn’t an entire doorstep novel, but a short story filling readers in on a bit of character history.
The story, The Sons Of The Dragon, “chronicles the reigns of the second and third Targaryen kings, Aenys I and Maegor the Cruel,” as well as their bountiful families, friends and enemies.
It comes as part of upcoming fantasy anthology, The Book Of Swords. But while the collection won’t be released for months, George has already had to squash rumours that the whole book is actually his next GOT instalment.
A Bit More (Fake) History https://t.co/fvfOmTiBQP— George RR Martin (@GRRMspeaking) February 1, 2017
The renowned writer took to his Live Journal site to set the record straight himself, describing the book by his friend and collaborator Gardner Dozois as “about… well… swords. Y’know. “Stick ‘em with the pointy end”.”
He wrote: “I have a story in the book. The Sons Of The Dragon is the title.
“Those of you who enjoyed The Princess and the Queen in Dangerous Women and The Rogue Prince in Rogues will probably like this one too.
“It’s water from the same well. A history rather than a traditional narrative. A lot of telling, only a little showing – the opposite of what I do in my novels.”
And just to make it completely crystal clear, he added: “The Book Of Swords is not my book. I didn’t write but a small part of it, and I didn’t edit it, nor even co-edit it.”
But, GOT fans, do not despair, because George also hinted that The Winds Of Winter is nearing completion and, he added, “once that’s done, maybe I can sneak another one in…”
While you’re waiting for that, it sounds like The Book Of Swords is one to get your order in for. So far the contents include:
THE BEST MAN WINS, by K.J. Parker
HIS FATHER’S SWORD, by Robin Hobb
THE HIDDEN GIRL, by Ken Liu
THE SWORD OF DESTINY, by Matthew Hughes
“I AM A HANDSOME MAN,” SAID APOLLO CROW, by Kate Elliott
THE TRIUMPH OF VIRTUE, by Walter Jon Williams
THE MOCKING TOWER, by Daniel Abraham
HRUNTING, by C.J. Cherryh
A LONG, COLD TRAIL, by Garth Nix
WHEN I WAS A HIGHWAYMAN, by Ellen Kushner
THE SMOKE OF GOLD IS GLORY by Scott Lynch
THE COLGRID CONUNDRUM, by Rich Larson
THE KING’S EVIL, by Elizabeth Bear
WATERFALLING, by Lavie Tidhar
THE SWORD TYRASTE, by Cecelia Holland
THE SONS OF THE DRAGON, by George R.R. Martin