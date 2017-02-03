George RR Martin has written a Game Of Thrones prequel...sort of

Calm down, it isn’t an entire doorstep novel, but a short story filling readers in on a bit of character history.

The story, The Sons Of The Dragon, “chronicles the reigns of the second and third Targaryen kings, Aenys I and Maegor the Cruel,” as well as their bountiful families, friends and enemies.

It comes as part of upcoming fantasy anthology, The Book Of Swords. But while the collection won’t be released for months, George has already had to squash rumours that the whole book is actually his next GOT instalment.

A Bit More (Fake) History https://t.co/fvfOmTiBQP — George RR Martin (@GRRMspeaking) February 1, 2017

The renowned writer took to his Live Journal site to set the record straight himself, describing the book by his friend and collaborator Gardner Dozois as “about… well… swords. Y’know. “Stick ‘em with the pointy end”.”

He wrote: “I have a story in the book. The Sons Of The Dragon is the title.

“Those of you who enjoyed The Princess and the Queen in Dangerous Women and The Rogue Prince in Rogues will probably like this one too.

“It’s water from the same well. A history rather than a traditional narrative. A lot of telling, only a little showing – the opposite of what I do in my novels.”

The book series’ fandom has been massively boosted by the hit TV adaptation (Ian West/PA) And just to make it completely crystal clear, he added: “The Book Of Swords is not my book. I didn’t write but a small part of it, and I didn’t edit it, nor even co-edit it.”

But, GOT fans, do not despair, because George also hinted that The Winds Of Winter is nearing completion and, he added, “once that’s done, maybe I can sneak another one in…”

While you’re waiting for that, it sounds like The Book Of Swords is one to get your order in for. So far the contents include:

THE BEST MAN WINS, by K.J. Parker

HIS FATHER’S SWORD, by Robin Hobb

THE HIDDEN GIRL, by Ken Liu

THE SWORD OF DESTINY, by Matthew Hughes

“I AM A HANDSOME MAN,” SAID APOLLO CROW, by Kate Elliott

THE TRIUMPH OF VIRTUE, by Walter Jon Williams

THE MOCKING TOWER, by Daniel Abraham

HRUNTING, by C.J. Cherryh

A LONG, COLD TRAIL, by Garth Nix

WHEN I WAS A HIGHWAYMAN, by Ellen Kushner

THE SMOKE OF GOLD IS GLORY by Scott Lynch

THE COLGRID CONUNDRUM, by Rich Larson

THE KING’S EVIL, by Elizabeth Bear

WATERFALLING, by Lavie Tidhar

THE SWORD TYRASTE, by Cecelia Holland

THE SONS OF THE DRAGON, by George R.R. Martin