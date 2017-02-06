Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

George Michael's boyfriend shares sweet holiday snap of late singer

Monday, February 06, 2017 - 07:22 pm

George Michael’s boyfriend Fadi Fawaz has shared a throwback photo of the couple taken almost five years before the singer’s death.

The image posted on social media shows the late star and Fadi on a yacht in the Maldives, snapped in February 2012.

George is standing behind Fadi with his arms wrapped around him. Both men are beaming at the camera.

Fadi wrote: “Today 5 years ago :(. I love you x.”

The 53-year-old star was found dead at his home in Goring-on-Thames, Oxfordshire, on Christmas Day.

Police said a post-mortem examination proved inconclusive and the results of further tests are yet to be revealed. His death is being treated as unexplained but non-suspicious.

