Geordie Shore’s Charlotte Crosby wants to marry Stephen Bear

Sunday, June 25, 2017 - 04:35 pm

Former Geordie Shore star Charlotte Crosby said she thinks she and her reality TV star boyfriend Stephen Bear will get married.

Crosby, 27, also lifted the lid on their bedroom antics, saying she “made him wait a week” before consummating their relationship.

The pair met at the end of 2016 while filming MTV show Just Tattoo Of Us, which sees friends, family and couples deciding on inkings for each other.

MTV’s Just Tattoo of Us Launch – London
Hosts Charlotte Crosby and Stephen Bear launch their new show Just Tattoo of Us (Ian West/PA)

An extract from her new autobiography, Brand New Me, featured in The Sun, says: “I think we’re gonna get married. We can’t leave each other’s side. This must be what having a soulmate is like. I am so happy.”

She also speaks openly about suffering an ectopic pregnancy last year, which has led to her becoming a patron of the Ectopic Pregnancy Trust.

MTV’s Just Tattoo of Us Launch – London
Host Charlotte Crosby launches the new show Just Tattoo of Us (Ian West/PA)

She was pregnant with her Geordie Shore ex Gary Beadle’s baby.

“The doctor told me I could have died, which I still can’t get my head around, and I was scared I might not be able to have kids,” the extract says. “I never could have imagined that something so horrible could end up helping so many people.”

Crosby won Celebrity Big Brother in 2013 and has appeared on Celebs Go Dating.

