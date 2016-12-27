Generous George Michael gave TV couple £15,000 for IVF bid

A couple who spent years clueless about the mystery benefactor who helped fund their fertility treatment have thanked George Michael after it was claimed he anonymously stumped up the funds.

Confirmation of the pop superstar’s death on Christmas Day was met with tales of the Last Christmas singer’s benevolence and charity work.

His generosity was often matched only by his desire to keep his identity secret, something Pointless presenter and former Deal Or No Deal executive producer Richard Osman alluded to when he regaled one such demonstration of George’s goodwill.

George Michael (Chris Radburn/PA) Within hours of George’s death from suspected heart failure, Richard told his Twitter followers: “A woman on ‘Deal Or No Deal’ told us she needed £15k for IVF treatment. George Michael secretly phoned the next day and gave her the £15k.”

It was later claimed that Lynette Gillard, 38, from Bolton, was the recipient of the cash when her partner Steve Davies went on the show in 2008 but did not win enough to fund the treatment outright.

She told The Telegraph: “For many years I wondered who would have been so generous and now I know.

A woman on 'Deal Or No Deal' told us she needed £15k for IVF treatment. George Michael secretly phoned the next day and gave her the £15k. — Richard Osman (@richardosman) December 26, 2016

“What more can I say other than thank you George.”

Speaking at the time, Gillard told the Manchester Evening News: “I was absolutely gobsmacked. I couldn’t believe it. I had to sit down and get a glass of water. I was so emotional. I couldn’t believe that a stranger would do that for us.”

Davies said: “Thank you is not enough. It restores your faith in humankind. All the bad news you read about and then something like this happens.”