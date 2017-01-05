Gary Barlow wishes rival show The Voice 'good luck'

It’s been pitted as a rival to his own singing contest, but Gary Barlow has wished The Voice “good luck”.

The Take That star’s new BBC1 series, Let It Shine, has been scheduled against The Voice, returning on ITV with Sir Tom Jones, will.i.am, Jennifer Hudson and Gavin Rossdale on the judging panel.

Both shows kick-off this Saturday night.

The Voice (Ian West/PA) But Gary is determined not to launch a ratings war, tweeting the rival show his support.

Good luck to everyone on @thevoiceuk good honest competition makes us all better — Gary Barlow (@GaryBarlow) January 5, 2017

Let It Shine sees Gary search for a group of performers to cast as a boyband in a musical inspired by his group’s hits.

The singer will be judging the contest alongside Dannii Minogue, Spandau Ballet star Martin Kemp and a series of guests.