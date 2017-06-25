Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Gary Barlow posts tribute to George Michael on his birthday

Sunday, June 25, 2017 - 04:35 pm

Take That’s Gary Barlow has remembered singer George Michael on what would have been his 54th birthday.

Graham Norton Show – London
Gary Barlow during the filming of the Graham Norton Show. (PA)

Barlow posted an old photograph of himself posing with Michael to his more than 130,000 Instagram followers with the simple message: “Happy Birthday George”.

Happy birthday George

A post shared by Gary Barlow (@officialgarybarlow) on

Michael died in December last year at the age of 53.

His body was found by his former partner, hairdresser Fadi Fawaz, at his home in Goring-on-Thames, Oxfordshire, on Christmas Day.

Another of the Wham! star’s close friends, Geri Horner, paid tribute to him with her new song.

The former Spice Girl released Angels In Chains in honour of Michael earlier this month.

The song, Horner’s first solo track in 12 years, was produced by Chris Porter – who had worked with Michael for more than 30 years.

She performed her first solo gig in a decade on the eve of his birthday at London’s Heaven nightclub.

Thank you to everyone @GAY. @shirleyhappiness A very special night. We love ❤️ you George. #angelsinchains

A post shared by Geri Horner (@therealgerihalliwell) on

Horner said of the song: “When I first heard the sad news of his passing, I was nine months pregnant with my son Monty and I was full of emotions. I didn’t know quite what to do with my feelings so I put it in a song, which became Angels In Chains.”

Profits from the single, which also features Shirley Lewis – the backing singer who worked with the ex-Wham! star, will go to one of Michael’s favourite charities, Childline.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Entertainment, Music, UK, Showbiz, Michael, UK, Gary Barlow, George Michael, Geri Horner, Take That, story, composite,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Music fans will be ‘lost’ without Glastonbury in festival’s fallow year

Mariah Carey jets to Azerbaijan for Grand Prix

Transformers tops US box office but is biggest in China

The Pitch Perfect 3 trailer is finally here


Lifestyle

Move over, David Gandy — there’s a new crew of Irish men making their mark on the catwalk

The benefit of sport is more than just winning

Dublin Cookie Co is cooking up a business

Ask Audrey: I tried tantric sex with my yoga instructor once and we managed 47 minutes before the bus arrived at Parnell Place

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, June 24, 2017

    • 3
    • 20
    • 31
    • 32
    • 43
    • 46
    • 19

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 