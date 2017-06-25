Gary Barlow posts tribute to George Michael on his birthday

Take That’s Gary Barlow has remembered singer George Michael on what would have been his 54th birthday.

Gary Barlow during the filming of the Graham Norton Show. (PA)

Barlow posted an old photograph of himself posing with Michael to his more than 130,000 Instagram followers with the simple message: “Happy Birthday George”.

Happy birthday George A post shared by Gary Barlow (@officialgarybarlow) on Jun 25, 2017 at 2:09am PDT

Michael died in December last year at the age of 53.

His body was found by his former partner, hairdresser Fadi Fawaz, at his home in Goring-on-Thames, Oxfordshire, on Christmas Day.

Another of the Wham! star’s close friends, Geri Horner, paid tribute to him with her new song.

The former Spice Girl released Angels In Chains in honour of Michael earlier this month.

'Angels in Chains' - in loving memory of George Michael - is out now. Download on iTunes or stream on Spotify https://t.co/4ywKN2ZH6c pic.twitter.com/J1OMSV72pH — Geri Horner (@GeriHalliwell) June 19, 2017

The song, Horner’s first solo track in 12 years, was produced by Chris Porter – who had worked with Michael for more than 30 years.

She performed her first solo gig in a decade on the eve of his birthday at London’s Heaven nightclub.

Thank you to everyone @GAY. @shirleyhappiness A very special night. We love ❤️ you George. #angelsinchains A post shared by Geri Horner (@therealgerihalliwell) on Jun 24, 2017 at 7:18pm PDT

Horner said of the song: “When I first heard the sad news of his passing, I was nine months pregnant with my son Monty and I was full of emotions. I didn’t know quite what to do with my feelings so I put it in a song, which became Angels In Chains.”

Profits from the single, which also features Shirley Lewis – the backing singer who worked with the ex-Wham! star, will go to one of Michael’s favourite charities, Childline.