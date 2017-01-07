Gary Barlow fans love everything about the Let It Shine opening number

Gary Barlow’s musical star search Let It Shine has kicked off and before we even saw any of the contestants, viewers were already in love with the opening number.

It featured Gary introducing his show in the most apt way possible – as a musical performance.

Let It Shine launched tonight (BBC) The details of the stage show that Let It Shine is casting for are still a little sketchy, but fans reckon Gary will have no worries in making a success of it.

@GaryBarlow amazing opening to #letitshine there's a west end show in itself! — Lisa Rhodes (@RhodesLisa) January 7, 2017

Head judge and Take That star Gary started the song lying in bed and set fans’ pulses racing when he appeared to be nude for a shower scene.

Omg to the opening of #letitshine @GaryBarlow NUDE .. BRILLIANT .. PRAY HE RELIGHTS MY FIRE !! pic.twitter.com/x5UE9537ub — Abigail Barry (@abigailbarry1) January 7, 2017

Wasn't expecting outrageous frontal nudity from Gary Barlow on #letitshine . The big sexy Dad.😍 pic.twitter.com/iM8Myoalc6 — Bomodaddy (@Bomodaddy) January 7, 2017

The BBC may have lost The Voice to ITV, but viewers think the replacement makes Saturday nights even better.

Let it Shine intro is already better than any series of the Voice or X Factor. Well in @GaryBarlow #LetItShine #BBC — Kate (@KateZillah) January 7, 2017

We’re not sure if Gary is planning on opening the show like that every week, but it certainly seems to have done the trick for launch night.

THIS OPENING TO LET IT SHINE IS INCREDIBLE. Well done Gary Barlow. This is hilarious. #LetItShine — Hayley (@fatherbananas) January 7, 2017

Now let’s hope the acts can live up to it.