Garth Brooks takes to Facebook Live to talk about Trump inauguration

With the Trump inauguration a mere days away, the authorities have finally announced who will perform.

The list includes country music singer Toby Keith, Jon Voight, 3 Doors Down, 10 of the 13 Radio City Rockettes, The Frontmen of Country, Lee Greenwood, The Piano Guys, Jackie Evancho and DJ Ravi Drums.

It was previously confirmed that Bruce Springsteen tribute band, The B Street Band would perform also but have cancelled their performance out of “respect and gratitude for Bruce”.

Another big name that had been heavily rumoured to perform was none other than Garth Brooks.

However, Brooks has now spoken about his reasons for turning down the gig via his regular Facebook Live ‘Inside Studio G’ Q & A session.

He explains, at -15:09 that extra gigs were added to his Cincinnati date therefore he’d be unavailable to play the inauguration.

He then went on to address the presidential election by saying, "I’m going to tell you, with this whole presidential thing: We’ve got one going out, pray for him and his family. And for the president going in, pray for him and his family to guide this nation. Let’s stay together. Love, unity, that’s what it’s all about.

He added: “In the immortal words of Martin Luther King, the most durable thing that we’ve known is love. It will always be that way. Again, can’t thank the Obamas enough for serving this country, and may God hold Trump’s hand in the decisions that he makes in this country’s name as well.

“That’s it, pretty cool. Always an honour to serve though. always.”



