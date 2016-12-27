Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Garry Shandling died from blood clot in heart, says coroner

Tuesday, December 27, 2016 - 05:13 pm

Garry Shandling’s cause of death has been attributed to a blood clot in his heart.

The comedian and actor died in March at the age of 66.

A report by Los Angeles’ coroner’s officials has now stated the fatal clot that killed the star occurred after he developed blood clots in his legs.

Garry Shandling (Jacquelyn Martin/AP)
Coroner’s officials had delayed issuing their determination of what killed the star until after a review of his medical records and toxicology tests were completed.

The star is known for The Larry Sanders Show, which saw him play an egomaniacal late-night TV host with an angst-ridden showbiz life behind the scenes.

His publicist said after Garry’s death that doctors believed he suffered a sudden heart attack in his Los Angeles home.

After Larry Sanders ended in 1998, the comedian’s few public appearances included hosting the Emmys in 2000 and 2004.

