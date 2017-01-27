Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Gareth Gates suffers major fake tan fail at National Television Awards

Friday, January 27, 2017 - 10:53 am

First Hughie ‘mahogany’ Maughan, now Gareth Gates is the next celebrity to suffer a major fake tan fail.

The former Pop Idol star beamed as he attended the National Television Awards in London with his girlfriend Coronation Street star Faye Brookes, on Wednesday night.

And as Brookes picked up the award for Best Newcomer, let’s just say Gates glowed with pride.

The couple met while they were both starring in a touring production of Legally Blonde and began dating in 2013.

After Faye’s win, Gates tweeted:

Eariler this year, the singer underwent an operation on his vocal chords and during his recovery he created 'cuppanut', an innocative coconut tea.

Since then, the tea has revceived multiple awards and will hit the shelves in early spring.

