Gail Porter sheds tears over bankruptcy on Loose Women

Gail Porter wiped away tears as she opened up on Loose Women about her descent into poverty.

The former TV host and mother-of-one, 45, was recently declared bankrupt.

Gail Porter (Philip Toscano/PA)

Gail told Loose Women: “I’m not Donald Trump. I don’t spend millions and then go bankrupt.”

The former pin-up, who lost her hair because of alopecia, said her financial problems began when she was sectioned six years ago.

“You can’t pay your bills. The bills kept coming in and I’d had a breakdown. There were lots of things going in my life so I put them under a pillow.

“My problem was I ran away from everything and when you run away from things they get worse.”

Gail, who has admitted sleeping on a park bench, said: “I couldn’t afford anywhere.”