From Buzz Aldrin to Usher, take a look at how celebrity fans enjoyed the Super Bowl

Dozens of celebrities flocked their way to Houston, Texas, on Sunday for the 51st Super Bowl.

Those at the game included actor Mark Wahlberg, British musician Kano and astronaut Buzz Aldrin.

Take a look at how they enjoyed the game.

LOL. @mark_wahlberg's reaction when Cooper Manning asked him if Atlanta will win the #Superbowl. pic.twitter.com/awoZMEcoMU — Brian Sison (@TheBrianSison) February 5, 2017

I had to show off my rings to @Donald_Driver80 but his Super Bowl ring is as big as all my rings combined. #SB51 pic.twitter.com/UQtVjMPlHF — Buzz Aldrin (@TheRealBuzz) February 5, 2017

.@Usher's been waiting for this since he was 5 years old... Almost time... #SB51 pic.twitter.com/aBPpg5kWe7 — NFL (@NFL) February 5, 2017

And we're off... @nfluk #OnlyInTheNFL A photo posted by Kano (@therealkano) on Feb 5, 2017 at 3:42pm PST

One of the standout live-tweeters came from Chrissy Teigen who perhaps isn’t the biggest American football fan.

THINGS ARE HAPPENING pic.twitter.com/XCFaHBwV8C — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 6, 2017

Sports person audition pic.twitter.com/Q7xLrsWUoO — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 6, 2017

Meanwhile some celebrities had to enjoy the game from their own home or a bar.

I guess this means my Super Bowl Sunday has officially begun! 🏈💃#MayTheBestTeamWin #GoGaga 🎶🙌 A photo posted by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) on Feb 5, 2017 at 10:43am PST

Watching the Super Bowl in London and they don't have ads. They just cut to a room of guys in suits talking about football — LOVE IS ALIVE (@LouisTheChild) February 6, 2017

And to top it all off, after her epic half-time performance, Lady Gaga announced a new world tour.