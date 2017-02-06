Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

From Buzz Aldrin to Usher, take a look at how celebrity fans enjoyed the Super Bowl

Monday, February 06, 2017 - 10:50 am

Dozens of celebrities flocked their way to Houston, Texas, on Sunday for the 51st Super Bowl.

Those at the game included actor Mark Wahlberg, British musician Kano and astronaut Buzz Aldrin.

Take a look at how they enjoyed the game.

And we're off... @nfluk #OnlyInTheNFL

A photo posted by Kano (@therealkano) on

One of the standout live-tweeters came from Chrissy Teigen who perhaps isn’t the biggest American football fan.

Meanwhile some celebrities had to enjoy the game from their own home or a bar.

I guess this means my Super Bowl Sunday has officially begun! 🏈💃#MayTheBestTeamWin #GoGaga 🎶🙌

A photo posted by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) on

And to top it all off, after her epic half-time performance, Lady Gaga announced a new world tour.

