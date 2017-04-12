Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Friends the Musical is coming to Broadway later this year

Wednesday, April 12, 2017

A musical based on Friends is coming to an off-Broadway stage later this year.

Could this BE anymore exciting?

The new comedy musical follows the stage show Friends: The One Where They Sing!, which ran in Chicago last year.

According to The Huffington Post, the show will feature songs such as ‘Oh. My. God. It’s Janice!, ‘We Were On A Break’, ‘The Only Coffee Shop in New York’ but NOT Phoebe’s classic, ‘Smelly Cat’.

Ok, we’ll accept that but if there’s not an epic 'PIVOT' dance routine we’re outta there.

The parody show has been written by Bob and Tobly McSmith, who've also put together the such musicals as Saved By the Bell, Full House, Showgirls and the Kardashians musical in the past.

Friends aired for 10 seasons in the U.S. before ending its run in 2004.

If you are the ultimate Friend, tickets can be booked from June for it’s premiere in autumn at New York's Triad Theatre.

