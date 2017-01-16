French paper shares Kim Kardashian West's detailed account of Paris robbery

A harrowing statement by Kim Kardashian West detailing the moment she was robbed at gunpoint in Paris last year has reportedly been revealed online.

French newspaper Le Journal du Dimanche published what it claimed to be a transcript of the police interview following the ordeal, which saw the TV star tied up in her apartment as intruders made off with millions of dollars worth of jewellery.

In a reported translation of her statement, Kim, 36, said she was threatened and tied up with tape and plastic cables before being carried into the bath at around 3am between October 2-3.

Le procès-verbal de Kim Kardashian à lire dans le #JDD : "Ils m'ont attachée avec des câbles en plastique" https://t.co/W7erURiTsK pic.twitter.com/J49ElHzAox — Le JDD (@leJDD) January 16, 2017

Explaining that she heard “noises like footsteps” at the door, she reportedly told interviewers that “two hooded men” burst in and one demanded in a French accent where her $4 million ring was.

The statement, reportedly recorded at 4.30am on October 3, reads: “I answer him that I don’t know, he takes out a weapon and I show him the ring. He pointed the weapon toward me. He takes the ring, he wears gloves.

“He asked me where the jewels and the money are. They catched me and took me in the lobby. I was wearing a bathrobe, naked underneath.

“Then we went in the room again and they pushed me on the bed. And, at this time, they strapped me with plastic cables and tape on my hands, then they taped my mouth and my legs. They carried me in my bathroom, more specifically in my bathtub.”

Kardashian West (PA) She reportedly added that the intruders headed towards her handbag and jewellery box, which contained two diamond bracelets by Cartier, a gold and diamond necklace, diamond earrings, three gold necklaces, another two diamond necklaces – one with her son’s name, Saint, on it – a gold Rolex watch and two gold rings, among some other pieces.

“I think they robbed me for 5 million dollars,” she is quoted as saying. “They didn’t rob my cash. They robbed me an iPhone 6. Then they left, running.”

She said that she managed to remove the tape from her hands, mouth and legs, before running to call her sister, Kourtney.

The police interview, which reportedly lasted for approximately an hour, also included some police questions.

Kim told interviewers that she was not injured and that she may be able to recognise one of the attackers, and added that she already had a private plane waiting to take her home.