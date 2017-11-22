Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Former Westlife member Mark Feehily has announced a Christmas album and live Dublin show

Wednesday, November 22, 2017 - 04:23 pm

It has been a while since we have heard from former Westlife member Mark Feehily.

In what could be considered a nostalgic ’where are they now?’ reveal, the former Westlife member has returned with a brand new album and a live gig to go with.

The singer will release his Christmas album, simply entitled ’Christmas’ on December 1st.

He has also announced that he will play the Sugar Club in Dublin, almost three weeks later, on the December 19th.

Tickets are €27.90 including booking fee and are on sale from usual outlets this Friday at 9am.


More in this Section

Blunt refused to perform You’re Beautiful during tour as ‘Ed Sheeran’s bitch’

What other I’m A Celeb contestants have left the jungle early?

James Bolam denies feud with Likely Lads co-star Rodney Bewes

Pippa O'Connor Ormond lands role in Hollywood animation


Lifestyle

Toy story: 10 toys guaranteed to bring out the kid in all of us

GameTech: Star Wars Battlefront II: Chance to win Loot Skywalker

Military top brass: Meet the conductor of the army’s Southern Brigade band

Album review: Experience counts on U2’s return to form

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 18, 2017

    • 15
    • 17
    • 21
    • 24
    • 28
    • 36
    • 33

Full Lotto draw results »