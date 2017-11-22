Former Westlife member Mark Feehily has announced a Christmas album and live Dublin show

It has been a while since we have heard from former Westlife member Mark Feehily.

In what could be considered a nostalgic ’where are they now?’ reveal, the former Westlife member has returned with a brand new album and a live gig to go with.

The singer will release his Christmas album, simply entitled ’Christmas’ on December 1st.

He has also announced that he will play the Sugar Club in Dublin, almost three weeks later, on the December 19th.

Tickets are €27.90 including booking fee and are on sale from usual outlets this Friday at 9am.