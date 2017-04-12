Five things we predict are going to happen at Ed Sheeran's Dublin gigs

Tonight marks night one of Ed Sheeran’s sold-out gigs in Dublin’s 3Arena.

If you’ve seen the ginger singer in concert before you can agree that he puts on an impressive show.

There’s no denying this man's talent; no bells, no whistles, no band - just Ed.

Although if you’re a first time concert-goer, we’re here to give you the heads up on some things you may need to be aware of.

Our predictions, if you will:

1. There will be at least one engagement

Don’t worry if you notice a part of the crowd randomly creating a human circle, it’s normal.

Someone has more than likely proposed and why not? There’s a lot love in the room when Ed’s playing.

Not only did Jason from Kodaline propose to his long-term girlfriend Etaoin Corr on stage at his 2015 Croke Park gig, this Belfast native Ciaran Shortt proposed to his girlfriend Leanne Peoples while Ed sang ‘Thinking Out Loud’.





2. You will witness tears from tweens at the right and left of you.

There’s no need to reiterate Ed’s ability to put words to music, so much so that some of his songs just get to people right in the feels.

So, if you don’t witness any tears as the ginger singer walks out on stage, you’ll definitely need to pass the tissues for Supermarket Flowers.

3. There may be a surprise appearance from Beoga

Ed’s famous Galway Girl hit was recorded with Belfast trad group, Beoga.

Who just so happen not to have a gig tonight or tomorrow night (Well, as far as we know).

#justsaying

4. He will wear an Irish GAA jersey or wave an Irish flag

With his Nan living in Wexford and his roots based in Galway, he’s practically one of our own.

5. He’ll play the bodhrán or sing an Irish classic

Following on from number four, chances are high that the singer will surprise the crowd with an Irish classic or even throwback to his bodhrán playing days - given the overall Irish theme the new album, Divide.

Who remembers this classic from 2015?