First cast members for West End production of Hamilton announced

The first cast members for the highly anticipated West End production of Hamilton have been announced.

The hip hop musical, which has broken box office records on Broadway and won 11 Tony Awards, will open in London in November.

The show tells the story of America’s founding father and first treasury secretary Alexander Hamilton and will star Rachelle Ann Go as Hamilton’s wife Eliza, Rachel John and Christine Allado as her sisters Angelica and Peggy Schuyler, and Giles Terera as Hamilton’s rival Aaron Burr.

Tarinn Callender will take on the dual roles of Hercules Mulligan and James Madison, while Jason Pennycooke will play the Marquis de Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson, and Cleve September will play John Laurens and Philip Hamilton.

Giles Terera will play Aaron Burr (Premier) Obioma Ugoala will take on the role of George Washington.

The casting for the starring role of Alexander Hamilton has yet to be announced.

The show, penned by Lin-Manuel Miranda, won the 2016 Pulitzer Prize for Drama and the 2016 Grammy Award for best musical theatre album while Miranda won the prestigious 2015 MacArthur Genius Grant.

Allado and September both appeared in the London production of Miranda’s musical In The Heights.

Priority booking for the production has already sold out, while public booking opens on January 30.

Previews begin at the Victoria Palace Theatre on November 21 while opening night is December 7.