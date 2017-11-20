Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

First acts announced for Forbidden Fruit 2018

Monday, November 20, 2017 - 03:41 pm

The first acts have been announced for Forbidden Fruit 2018 and the line-up so far is looking very promising.

Six acts were announced today for Bank Holiday Monday, June 4 with The War on Drugs set to headline.

Also announced for the festival were Grizzly Bear, Warpaint, Thundercat, Spoon and Superorganism.

The three-day festival will return to the Irish Museum of Modern Art in Kilmainham, Dublin over the June bank holiday weekend.

Day tickets for the Monday of the festival will go on sale next Monday, November 27 at 9am.

Two-day (Saturday and Sunday) and three-day weekend tickets are currently on sale via Ticketmaster.

Early bird prices are €109 for two-day tickets and €162.50 for three-day tickets.


