Final six X Factor acts set to compete for a place in the final

Saturday, November 25, 2017 - 09:58 am

The remaining X Factor contestants will battle it out for a place in the final this weekend.

The six acts will have to make it through Cool Britannia themed semi-final week for the chance to win the ITV show.

Favourites Rak-Su will be singing Flowers by Sweet Female Attitude.

Their odds were recently cut from 4-5 to 4-7 by bookmakers Coral after a flurry of bets.

Grace Davies – who will sing David Bowie’s Life On Mars? – is second favourite to win the show at 3-1.

Kevin Davy White (Come Together, The Beatles) and Lloyd Macey (Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me, Elton John) follow, with odds of 10-1.

Meanwhile, Matt Linnen is set to sing The Rolling Stones’ Gimme Shelter, and The Cutkelvins will be the only act of the weekend to take on an original song, with Nothing Like You.

The X Factor continues at 7.30pm on Saturday on ITV.


