Fifty Shades excitement heating up as new trailer is unveiled

Sunday, January 01, 2017 - 08:20 pm

Fifty Shades fans were given a little gift to kick off 2017 – a new trailer for the next movie in the steamy trilogy.

The teaser for Fifty Shades Darker was unveiled for New Year’s Eve, and went down a storm with fans who are now counting the days until they get to see more raunchy antics from billionaire Christian Grey (Jamie Dornan) and student Anastasia Steele (Dakota Johnson).

Fifty Shades Of Grey (Universal Pictures/PA)
The trailer shows Christian and Ana in a variety of seductive clinches, and enjoying dates on a boat and over drinks.

Things appear to be on the up in their volatile relationship, with Ana saying that her controlling beau “is changing”.

But things take a more sinister turn when she notices that a woman seems to be following them…

The movie is the follow up to the sizzling 2015 adaptation of author EL James’s Fifty Shades Of Grey.

It is due to be released on February 10, in time for Valentine’s Day, and it seems fans cannot wait.

The final film in the series is Fifty Shades Freed.

