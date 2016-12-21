Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Felicity Jones swaps Star Wars for Walthamstow reed bed

Wednesday, December 21, 2016 - 01:07 pm

Actress Felicity Jones has been photographed minus her Star Wars costume for the National Portrait Gallery.

The image of the British actress, 33, goes on display next year.

Felicity, who plays Jyn Erso in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, was snapped on a “particularly cold day” by a reed bed at Walthamstow Marshes for the “wildly atmospheric” image.

Felicity Jones (Ian West/PA)
The portrait was taken by London-based photographer Laura Pannack, who was commissioned by the gallery as part of The John Kobal New Work Award.

Felicity Jones (Laura Pannack/National Portrait/Press Association Images)
The photographer said that The Theory Of Everything actress “was incredibly enthusiastic” despite the cold, and “really keen to contribute ideas to ensure the portrait was a creative collaboration”.

Actresses Olivia Colman and Andrea Riseborough were previously photographed as part of the commission.

National Portrait Gallery director Dr Nicholas Cullinan said: “We are delighted that Felicity Jones now joins Olivia Colman and Andrea Riseborough in this exciting series of portraits.”

