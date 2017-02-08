Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Fearne Cotton reveals her struggle with depression

Wednesday, February 08, 2017 - 10:20 am

Fearne Cotton has revealed she once battled depression, which left her feeling “drained” and “alienated”.

The TV star, 35, suffered from the illness a few years ago when she was working as a morning presenter at Radio 1, according to reports.

She said in her new book, Happy, that she had to take anti-depressants and make other changes in her life to help her cope.

“I felt so drained and my lust for everything that I love wasn’t there any more,” Fearne was quoted as saying.

Fearne Cotton (Ian West/PA)
“I’m very optimistic by nature, I wake up in the morning and I’m very excited about my day, I’m so pumped and enthusiastic about the smaller things in life and that was dead.

“Everything was a drag and felt heavy. I felt anti-social, cut-off, alienated and they were massive warning signs.”

Mum-of-two Fearne – who is married to Jesse Wood, son of Rolling Stones rocker Ronnie Wood – sought help from a doctor and was prescribed anti-depressants for a brief period.

Other changes included cutting back on work and socialising and “letting go of ‘perfect’”.

She said: “I was trying to do so many things and putting so much pressure on myself – and why? Perfect doesn’t exist.”

