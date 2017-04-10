Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Fashion fans frustrated by technical glitch as Victoria Beckham launches Target range

Monday, April 10, 2017 - 12:58 pm

Victoria Beckham has apologised for technical problems which prevented some of her fans snapping up her new clothing range.

The Spice Girl-turned-fashion designer, 42, launched her first budget range for American retailer Target on Sunday.

Victoria Beckham
Victoria Beckham (Ian West/PA)

Unlike Victoria’s designer wear, which has a hefty price tag, dresses cost around £40 and tops around £26 but many of the items have already appeared on eBay for more than their original price.

Her designer label features dresses which cost more than £1,500 and trousers costing over £800.

Fans raved about the new clothes but vented their frustration on Twitter, saying that Victoria’s website – where the clothes are available to buy in the UK – kept crashing.

Victoria apologised to her fans on Twitter:

She has said her collection – which also includes children’s clothes – is designed to “empower” women and girls of all budgets and sizes.

“The fact I can offer plus size too is exciting,” she has said.

Actresses Naomie Harris and Zoe Saldana helped publicise the launch with an English garden party in Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, 18-year-old son Brooklyn Beckham has had a second tattoo just days after showing off his first inking.

