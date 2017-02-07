Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Fans unite! Five new families to appear on Gogglebox Ireland

Tuesday, February 07, 2017 - 09:20 am

Fans of Gogglebox Ireland will not only be thrilled to hear there is a new series starting tomorrow, but that there are five new homes confirmed for season two.

TV3 confirmed that the five new families featuring in the series will come from Cork, Portlaoise, Clare, Mayo and Wicklow.

Angela and Eileen are back for the new series of Gogglebox Ireland

The new series begins at 9pm on Wednesday where one of the new homes will feature with the rest being revealed over the next few weeks.

Thousands of homes applied to be the next Gogglebox stars and the five were chosen after an exhaustive search.

"We're thrilled to welcome our five new households to join our expanded Gogglebox Ireland family! " said series producer Simon Proctor.

"Representing a great geographical and social mix, our new Goggleboxers will bring us even more unique insights into the week's telly along with many of our original cast - they let us into their homes, switch on their kettles and pick up their remote controls".

Series 2 of Gogglebox Ireland airs on TV3 this Wednesday, February 8 at 9pm.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Gogglebox, TV, Ireland, new series, TV3, Cork, Portlaoise, Clare, Mayo, Wicklow

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

My Night Manager role 'lacked dimension' at first, says Elizabeth Debicki

Rio Ferdinand to discuss wife's death for documentary

Matt Baker's dog Meg 'lives on' thanks to The Archers

Star Wars spin-off Rogue One set to dominate Empire Awards


Lifestyle

How to keep your kids safe online

MAKING CENTS: Know the scams and be wary of tempting online offers

Guitar virtuoso Preston Reed plucks up front row appeal

Alice Lowe stars in Prevenge: The mother of all horror revenge films

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, February 04, 2017

    • 10
    • 21
    • 22
    • 26
    • 42
    • 46
    • 35

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 