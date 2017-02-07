Fans unite! Five new families to appear on Gogglebox Ireland

Fans of Gogglebox Ireland will not only be thrilled to hear there is a new series starting tomorrow, but that there are five new homes confirmed for season two.

TV3 confirmed that the five new families featuring in the series will come from Cork, Portlaoise, Clare, Mayo and Wicklow.

Angela and Eileen are back for the new series of Gogglebox Ireland

The new series begins at 9pm on Wednesday where one of the new homes will feature with the rest being revealed over the next few weeks.

Thousands of homes applied to be the next Gogglebox stars and the five were chosen after an exhaustive search.

"We're thrilled to welcome our five new households to join our expanded Gogglebox Ireland family! " said series producer Simon Proctor.

Hands up if you're excited about Gogglebox Ireland's return on Wednesday! Brand New: #GoggleboxIRL starts Wednesday at 9pm on TV3. pic.twitter.com/L0h4JsvyRi — TV3 (@TV3Ireland) February 6, 2017

"Representing a great geographical and social mix, our new Goggleboxers will bring us even more unique insights into the week's telly along with many of our original cast - they let us into their homes, switch on their kettles and pick up their remote controls".

Series 2 of Gogglebox Ireland airs on TV3 this Wednesday, February 8 at 9pm.